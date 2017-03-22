Police: Man escapes abduction after being held in a house for a day

A Hendersonville man said he answered a knock at his door and found a man with his feet bound in zip ties, bleeding from the head.

He said the man claimed to have escaped a kidnapping. Police are investigating the claim.

"I heard that they had a guy kidnapped in there," said another neighbor, Brad Borris. "In a community like this, information, it'll pass like wildfire."

Borris lives just a few doors down from the Hickory Pointe Townhome in Hendersonville where police said it all happened.

"It's closer than what I want," Borris said. "It's just a sign of the times, I guess."

A different neighbor in the complex who declined to appear on camera told Channel 4 he got a knock on his door Tuesday afternoon. He said when he answered, a man was standing there with his feet in zip ties and blood coming from his head where he'd been pistol whipped. That neighbor said the man called 911 from his home, saying he'd been kidnapped and kept at a neighboring town home against his will for a day.

"I'd do the same as whoever it was they went to," Borris said. "I'd try to help anyway I could."

After that, Hendersonville police said a SWAT team arrived, entered, and found one person inside the town home. It was not the suspect they were seeking. Police said they believe the victim was abducted Monday night and kept in the home until he managed to escape. Several homes were evacuated while crews worked the scene.

"I just saw the patrol cars come up through here, and I knew something was going on," Borris said. "That was the first time I went through something like that, the first time."

Wednesday, police declined to give a name or description of the suspect they're seeking or give details of how the victim ended up at the home, citing an ongoing investigation.

Several neighbors said there's always heavy traffic coming to and from the home. They claimed the victim knows the suspect and other people who stay there.

Borris said, considering all that's happened, he's glad the victim wasn't hurt any worse.

"I'm just glad it turned out as well as it did," he said.

Hendersonville police said the town home is now being treated as a crime scene.

