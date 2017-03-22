Man works to restore historic Nashville graves

Many of Nashville's historic figures are buried at City Cemetery. (WSMV)

City Cemetery is the final resting place for many of Nashville’s historic leaders. Now their grave markers are getting a much needed clean-up.

The quiet and reverence expected inside the cemetery is suspended for a welcome scrub.

Stephen Hutchins says he’s focused on two things.

“Memorials and grave markers,” Hutchins said.

These markers from the dead are now coming back to life.

“Just being able to read the inscriptions that you weren’t able to read before,” Hutchins said.

A woman named Rachel Nichols is buried in one of the graves.

“And this whole lot here of box tombs is the Nichols family, a family of early settlers … in the early 1800s,” Hutchins said.

Hutchins, a stone carver, knows he’s doing important work.

“Rachel would be happy about this one,” he said.

City Cemetery is an encyclopedia of early Nashville.

“A lot of the streets we’re familiar with are named after people buried here,” Hutchins said. “Robertson, Charlotte, Cockrill, McNary, McRory. Just a lot of history here.”

And there’s more.

“So Hume and Fogg were very instrumental in bringing education to Nashville,” Hutchins said.

Safely cleaning and preserving all of this isn’t easy.

“You have to do your homework and know which product to use,” Hutchins said.

There are more than 900 grave markers in need.

“It’s quite a bit. I’d say I’ve hit between 300-400 grave markers right now,” Hutchins said.

Hutchins is just getting started. The section he is working on now has 928 graves. But more than 22,000 people are buried at the cemetery.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.