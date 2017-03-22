Man shot by police officer jailed after release from hospital - WSMV Channel 4

Christian Galindo (Source: Lebanon Police Department) Christian Galindo (Source: Lebanon Police Department)
The man shot by a Lebanon police officer following a chase in Wilson County on Monday has been released from the hospital and taken into custody.

Christian Galindo was transported to the Wilson County Jail after his release from the hospital on Wednesday.

Galindo is charged with theft over $60,000, reckless endangerment and evading arrest. Police said other charges are pending.

