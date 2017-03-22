Driver in viral video speaks about blown over truck - WSMV Channel 4

Driver in viral video speaks about blown over truck

No one was injured when the semi-truck blew over onto another vehicle. (WSMV) No one was injured when the semi-truck blew over onto another vehicle. (WSMV)
Tuesday’s violent thunderstorms blew a semi-truck over on an SUV in Murfreesboro, and it was all captured on camera.

The truck driver was 71-year-old Vinson Lawrence from California.

“It just shows you how powerful Mother Nature can be,” Lawrence said. “It was a blink of an eye.”

Lawrence was on his way to the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Murfreesboro when he got caught in the storm.

“At one time the tractor tried to level back, but the air got underneath the trailer,” he added. “With it being empty, there was no saving it.”

Murfreesboro resident Roger Jones was live streaming on Facebook when the truck blew over. He caught it all on camera.

“I just felt like something bad was about to happen and I was caught up in the moment, so I decided to record it,” Jones told Channel 4. “My phone’s been going crazy. My Facebook is blowing up.”

Both men said they’re surprised no one was injured when the truck blew over.

“I’m a little sore in the neck,” Lawrence said. “But other than that, I’m happy, thankful and blessed to be alive.”

