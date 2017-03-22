Police: Teen shot during attempted robbery in Springfield

Two men were arrested after a teen was shot during an alleged attempted robbery in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Dimaggio Drive on Wednesday around 3:20 p.m.

Investigators said two suspects attempted to rob the 16-year-old victim and a friend when one of the suspects opened fire. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the back of the head. His friend drove him to NorthCrest Medical Center.

The victim was later flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He is now in stable condition.

Police later arrested 18-year-old Daveion Johnson and 20-year-old Timotreous Barbee, both from Springfield.

Both Johnson and Barbee have been charged with criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery. They are being held at the Robertson County Sheriff's Department without bond.

