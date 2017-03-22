Flash flooding causing problems in Smyrna

Nearly an inch of rain fell in a matter of minutes in Smyrna on Tuesday evening. That was the recipe for flash flooding in several neighborhoods and roads across town.

There are certain areas around Smyrna that are already prone to flooding. A lot of it has to do with the lay of the land. But some of the photos of Tuesday's flooding show there are drainage issues.

Tom Rose, public works director for the Town of Smyrna, said there is a lot of rock in the soil around Smyrna. That allows the water to quickly pool.

They're considering increasing the size of storm drainage pipes.

Right now they have staff working to clean out ditches and culverts. But they're also looking long-term.

“We have a hydraulic study underway that's going on. We're evaluating certain areas of town, and we have money set aside in our stormwater fee account to be able to fund some relief of some flooding areas,” Rose said.

Other flood studies will be coming up over the next year or two. It's part of the Town of Smyrna's five-year-plan.

Residents who notice flooding in their Smyrna neighborhood should contact the public works department. Click here for more information.

