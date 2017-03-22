Titans agree to terms with offensive lineman Tim Lelito

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman Tim Lelito.

The Titans announced the deal Wednesday, though contract terms were not released.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Lelito has started 24 of his 63 games over the past four seasons with the New Orleans Saints. Lelito also has been very versatile starting 12 games at left guard, four at right guard, three at center and five as an extra tight end.

General manager Jon Robinson says Lelito fits the Titans' mold with his versatility as a team-first player.

Undrafted coming out of Grand Valley State, Lelito started 45 straight games in college.

