Red Cross: Blood donors needed to avoid possible emergency situation

The Red Cross says it has been forced to cancel hundreds of blood drives because of severe weather, leaving a shortage of the blood types needed most by patients.

The Red Cross is seeking donors with type O negative or AB blood to prevent a possible emergency situation.

All blood types are needed.

Click here for more information to schedule an appointment with the Red Cross.

