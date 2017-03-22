Tansuo's Toishan Sui Mai

Toishan Sui Mai

Courtesy of Chris Cheung

Filling Ingredients:

5 lbs. ground pork

1/3 cup salted fish, deboned without skin and minced in a dry state

2 tablespoons Sriracha

2 cups jicama, finely diced

3 tablespoons minced ginger

2 tablespoons cornstarch

¾ cup oyster sauce

¾ cup thin soy

2 whipped egg whites with soft peaks

Directions:

1. Add fish (deboned, deskinned and minced in dry state), Sriracha, jicama, minced ginger, cornstarch, oyster sauce and soy to ground pork.

2. After everything is mixed in, fold in the two whipped egg whites.

3. Place four pieces on an oiled paper surface in basket.

4. Steam for approximately 6-7 minutes.

5. Serve with table sauce, ingredients below.

Table Sauce

1 cup thin soy

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 piece of ginger

1 piece of cilantro root

1 tablespoon of sugar

1 cup of white vinegar

1 piece of star anise

1 piece of dried chile

Directions:

1. Let all ingredients muddle for one day.

2. Strain and serve with Toishan Sui Mai.