Police: Possible explosives found near Murfreesboro apartments

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is sending a bomb squad to investigate after possible explosives were found near a Murfreesboro apartment complex.

Murfreesboro police said a backpack containing several mortar rounds and a training grenade was found near a trash compactor at the Ashwood Cove II complex on North Tennessee Boulevard.

Part of the apartment complex has been evacuated as the investigation continues.

Police said it is unknown at this time if the items are real. They added the items will be safely disposed of.

The FBI and ATF also responded to the scene.

