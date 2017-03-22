Police looking for teen who escaped DCS custody in Hermitage - WSMV Channel 4

Police looking for teen who escaped DCS custody in Hermitage

Police are looking for a teenager who escaped Department of Children's Services custody in Hermitage.

According to Metro dispatch, an 18-year-old woman and another teen jumped out of a DCS vehicle at Stewarts Ferry Pike and Hickory Hill Court.

The other teen was caught immediately, but the woman escaped into some nearby woods.

Police have not released a description of the teen.

