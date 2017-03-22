Metro officials hold ceremony to correct name of park

Sgt. Kevin Douglass Greene, a great-great-grandson of Frederick Douglass, was at the ceremony. (WSMV)

The restoration ceremony was held on Wednesday morning. (WSMV)

City officials say they are trying to clarify and rectify the name of one of Metro's parks.

If you live in East Nashville, you might be familiar with Fred Douglas Park.

City officials held a ceremony Wednesday to rename the park Frederick Douglass Park to honor the man who dedicated his life so that we can all be free.

Douglass is a famous abolitionist from the 19th century.

Historian David Ewing says the evidence is there to show that's who the park is named after.

In a copy of The Tennessean from 1936, it says Frederick Douglass Park was debuted.

"This is the smoking gun, and it should be enough proof for Metro Parks to see this park was named for Frederick Douglass," Ewing said.

City officials agree, which is why they held a restoration ceremony on Wednesday morning.

In just a few minutes we will celebrate the name restoration of Frederick Douglass Park in East Nashville pic.twitter.com/pYy9lDVRyq — Megan Barry (@MayorMeganBarry) March 22, 2017

Frederick Douglass said, “It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.” Great to have children here to learn today. pic.twitter.com/meI28JbpYv — Megan Barry (@MayorMeganBarry) March 22, 2017

"Freedom never leaves someone behind."

Wonderful performance of "What does freedom look like," here at Frederick Douglass Park. pic.twitter.com/LpyVzvU58A — Megan Barry (@MayorMeganBarry) March 22, 2017

As we honor his Great-Great Grandfather, Kevin Douglass Greene notes that we also celebrate this as a safe place for recreation & learning pic.twitter.com/uOKAzY7dfg — Megan Barry (@MayorMeganBarry) March 22, 2017

