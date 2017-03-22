Perry County Schools closed for rest of week due to illness - WSMV Channel 4

Perry County Schools closed for rest of week due to illness

LINDEN, TN (WSMV) -

Schools in Perry County will be closed for the rest of the week due to illness.

The Perry County Board of Education confirmed the closure.

It's not clear what kinds of illnesses students are suffering from.

