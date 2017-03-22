'Faulty valve' in science lab prompts evacuation at Murfreesboro high school

Students at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro are returning back to class after the building was evacuated Wednesday morning.

The fire department said the issue was caused by a "faulty valve" in a science lab, which has since been repaired.

James Evans, spokesman for the school district, said all students are safe.

