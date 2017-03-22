'Faulty valve' prompts evacuation at Murfreesboro high school - WSMV Channel 4

'Faulty valve' in science lab prompts evacuation at Murfreesboro high school

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

Students at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro are returning back to class after the building was evacuated Wednesday morning.

The fire department said the issue was caused by a "faulty valve" in a science lab, which has since been repaired.

James Evans, spokesman for the school district, said all students are safe.

