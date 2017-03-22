Suspect arrested in deadly south Nashville shooting

Police say they have arrested the man wanted in connection to a weekend shooting in south Nashville.

Cortney Jenkins, 20, is charged with criminal homicide after allegedly shooting 51-year-old Randy Maupin on Saturday night.

The shooting happened while the two were arguing outside Jenkins' home on Lewis Street in the J.C. Napier public housing development.

Witnesses identified Jenkins during interviews with police.

Maupin was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died.

Police said Jenkins turned himself in late Tuesday night.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.