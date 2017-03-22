Runaway Clarksville teen located - WSMV Channel 4

Runaway Clarksville teen located

Kaleen Michelle Delozier has been missing since March 18. (Source: Clarksville PD) Kaleen Michelle Delozier has been missing since March 18. (Source: Clarksville PD)
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police in Clarksville say a runaway teenager has been located.

Kaleen Michelle Delozier, 17, was last seen on Saturday leaving work at the McDonald's on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

Police said Wednesday that Delozier had been found.

