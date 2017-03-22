TSA: Teen denied flight to US due to Turkish airline's issue

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Transportation Security Administration says that a 17-year-old Tennessee girl was denied a flight back to the United States because a Turkish airline didn't provide necessary passenger information.

On Facebook, Sabrina Sadaf Siddiqi said her daughter, Zubaidah Alizoti, was denied a flight home Sunday after the family and friends visited Mecca. Siddiqi wrote that family members stayed with Alizoti. They hope to fly from Turkey to Atlanta on Wednesday.

TSA spokeswoman Sari Koshetz says the agency has obtained information it needed from the airline and expects a resolution shortly. Turkish Airlines didn't directly answer questions about the issue.

The incident unfolded amid scrutiny of President Donald Trump's push to severely limit travel from several Muslim-majority countries.

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero, Sen. Bob Corker and Rep. John Duncan were among those who aided Alizoti.

