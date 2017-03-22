Search ongoing for 3 gunmen after shooting in East Nashville

Three suspects are on the run after an overnight shooting in East Nashville

The shooting happened on Bronte Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim told police he was walking back from the Litton's Corner Market when three men tried to rob him. According to police, the victim said he tried to run away but was shot in the torso.

Police said the men only stole cigars from the victim.

An unknown person took him to Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital. He was later taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to live.

Police said the victim has not been very cooperative. Officials have not released specific descriptions of the gunmen.

