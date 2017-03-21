Victim in alleged kidnapping found safe; Search ongoing for suspect

Jurors have returned to the courthouse to continue deliberating the fate of former Vanderbilt football player Brandon Banks.More >>
One person died and two others were injured in a fire at a home on Leesa Ann Lane in the Hermitage area.More >>
A company has come up with an autonomous robot security system. Knightscope has developed several robots that can patrol up to a half-a-million square feet without human control. The robots use 360° cameras and sensors to guide it during patrols.More >>
Octavious Taylor has a painful and incurable disease. It’s a bad combination when you’re locked up in prison.More >>
Metro Council members received an update on the scabies outbreak that has impacted Davidson County Jail inmates, Metro employees and their families.More >>
Brandon Banks is accused of joining his teammates Brandon Vandenburg, Cory Batey and Jaborian McKenzie as they raped an unconscious student inside Vandenburg’s dorm room in Gillette Hall in 2013.More >>
Jurors have decided to go home for the night after deliberating for almost six hours to reach a verdict in the trial for former Vanderbilt football player Brandon Banks.More >>
Carl Dollarhide Jr. is now out of jail after serving about half of his sentence. Dollarhide was sentenced to three years in jail for killing a mother and leaving her 1-year-old daughter a paraplegic in a drunk-driving crash.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy is set to bring a lot of rain to Middle Tennessee. Few places are dreading that more than one of Nashville's most frequent flooding spots.More >>
Metro Park Police are investigating a giant maple tree that was illegally chopped down in Cleveland Park.More >>
A Texas woman was arrested after police said she was messaging on Facebook while her baby drowned in a bathtub.More >>
A Massachusetts man police say used a dog leash to strangle his girlfriend has been held without bail.More >>
Carl Dollarhide Jr. is now out of jail after serving about half of his sentence. Dollarhide was sentenced to three years in jail for killing a mother and leaving her 1-year-old daughter a paraplegic in a drunk-driving crash.More >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.More >>
KMOV.COM - The popular app, Snapchat, just updated with a new feature that may have some parents concerned. Snapchat's newest feature, 'Snap Map,' is an attempt to get people to use their app beyond the screen and meet people face-to-face in real life.More >>
Octavious Taylor has a painful and incurable disease. It’s a bad combination when you’re locked up in prison.More >>
A group of teens in Tennessee turned the tables on a home invasion suspect when they fought back and pinned him down until police arrived.More >>
Jurors have decided to go home for the night after deliberating for almost six hours to reach a verdict in the trial for former Vanderbilt football player Brandon Banks.More >>
An Oklahoma man convicted of molesting his step-niece when she was a little girl is now her next-door neighbor.More >>
Michael Harris pled guilty to vehicular homicide and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.More >>
