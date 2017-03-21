Victim in alleged Hendersonville kidnapping found safe - WSMV Channel 4

Victim in alleged kidnapping found safe; Search ongoing for suspect

The apartment complex was put on lockdown as police searched for the suspect. (WSMV) The apartment complex was put on lockdown as police searched for the suspect. (WSMV)
HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Hendersonville police are working to connect the dots behind an alleged kidnapping that put an apartment complex on lockdown.

SWAT teams raided an apartment at the Hickory Pointe Townhomes just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers did not find the suspect who they were searching for, but the victim is said to be OK, despite some minor injuries.

The male victim was reportedly taken against his will on Monday and held inside an apartment. At some point, he was able to get away.

At last check, police were questioning someone in connection to the case.

