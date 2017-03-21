Sister of Amber Alert victim says bullying was an issue

Sarah Thomas says her sister is her best friend. (WSMV)

The TBI released this photo that shows Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas in school in January. (Source: TBI)

The sister of a missing Columbia girl says bullying could have played a part in her disappearance.

“I just want her found and for people to know that bullying can cause real issues in someone’s life,” said Sarah Thomas, Elizabeth Thomas’ older sister.

Elizabeth Thomas is a freshman at Culleoka Unit School. Tad Cummins was her health teacher until he was suspended for making inappropriate contact with her.

Elizabeth Thomas and Cummins have been missing since last Monday.

“We went to his classroom a whole bunch because that’s where the other kids went and my sister, and she is my best friend, so I went with her,” Sarah Thomas said.

Sarah Thomas said she heard Cummins tell stories with other students about being in the FBI, CIA and Secret Service.

“He was a weirdo,” she said.

It wasn’t until allegations of Cummins and her sister kissing at school that Sarah Thomas said other students made fun of her.

“She would say, ‘I got to get out of here. We got to leave. We got to get out of here,’” said Sarah Thomas about her sister.

Sarah Thomas told Channel 4 she tried to stop other students from bullying her sister, but it wasn’t enough.

“She would always say for me to make them stop, and I tried. I’d bring them to the office and they didn’t do anything. I can only do so much,” she said.

After the Amber Alert was issued, Sarah Thomas said she is now struggling at school without her sister.

“Sometimes I’ll hear a comment here and there about, ‘Oh, I bet he’s raping her or hurting her.’ I don’t want to think about that. She is my little sister,” Sarah Thomas said.

The last words Sarah Thomas said she heard from her sister were, “Hey, I’m going to be back by 6. If I’m not back by 6, call the police.”

Elizabeth Thomas was last seen the morning of March 13. There have been no credible sightings of Cummins or Elizabeth Thomas.

The TBI is encouraging everyone to check their properties and keep an eye out for the two.

