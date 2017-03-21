Sister of Amber Alert victim says bullying was an issue

Continuing coverage in the arrested of Tad Cummins, who kidnapped a Maury County student on March 13.More >>
Octavious Taylor has a painful and incurable disease. It’s a bad combination when you’re locked up in prison.More >>
Metro Council members received an update on the scabies outbreak that has impacted Davidson County Jail inmates, Metro employees and their families.More >>
Brandon Banks is accused of joining his teammates Brandon Vandenburg, Cory Batey and Jaborian McKenzie as they raped an unconscious student inside Vandenburg’s dorm room in Gillette Hall in 2013.More >>
Jurors have decided to go home for the night after deliberating for almost six hours to reach a verdict in the trial for former Vanderbilt football player Brandon Banks.More >>
Carl Dollarhide Jr. is now out of jail after serving about half of his sentence. Dollarhide was sentenced to three years in jail for killing a mother and leaving her 1-year-old daughter a paraplegic in a drunk-driving crash.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy is set to bring a lot of rain to Middle Tennessee. Few places are dreading that more than one of Nashville's most frequent flooding spots.More >>
Metro Park Police are investigating a giant maple tree that was illegally chopped down in Cleveland Park.More >>
In the picturesque town of Visalia, CA, Ronnie Osburn’s house fits right in with its beautiful flowers and statues.More >>
The Nashville Predators released the full schedule for their upcoming season on Thursday.More >>
One of America’s most popular authors is back with a new thriller.More >>
Carl Dollarhide Jr. is now out of jail after serving about half of his sentence. Dollarhide was sentenced to three years in jail for killing a mother and leaving her 1-year-old daughter a paraplegic in a drunk-driving crash.More >>
A group of teens in Tennessee turned the tables on a home invasion suspect when they fought back and pinned him down until police arrived.More >>
An Oklahoma man convicted of molesting his step-niece when she was a little girl is now her next-door neighbor.More >>
While National Geographic describes the ant raft as an “evasive action,” that’s probably a more apt description of what a human should do when they see this flotilla of pain headed their way.More >>
The 4-year-old girl tried to calm her distraught mother, Diamond Reynolds, as both of them cried in the back of a police car.More >>
Octavious Taylor has a painful and incurable disease. It’s a bad combination when you’re locked up in prison.More >>
Jurors have decided to go home for the night after deliberating for almost six hours to reach a verdict in the trial for former Vanderbilt football player Brandon Banks.More >>
Michael Harris pled guilty to vehicular homicide and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.More >>
The Trousdale Turner Correctional Center was supposed to provide quality jobs to residents of Trousdale County. But according to the mayor and several other people the Channel 4 I-Team talked to, not many locals work there.More >>
