DA hopes Amber Alert will result in law change

The Amber Alert for Elizabeth Thomas could result in a law change if the district attorney has anything to say about it.

Investigators have stressed that even if Thomas wanted to leave with Tad Cummins, she is 15 and has no business being with a 50-year-old. But according to District Attorney Brent Cooper, the law doesn’t reflect that.

Depending on how this plays out, it’s possible Cummins could walk away with a misdemeanor.

Cooper said finding an appropriate charge was a struggle. Prosecutors first issued a warrant for inappropriate contact with a minor, a misdemeanor.

“It only got on the books last year,” Cooper said. “And thankfully it did or we would have been in real trouble, because all we would have had would have been a runaway petition on her and nothing on him.”

Prosecutors have now issued a warrant for aggravated kidnapping, but they will have to prove Thomas was taken against her will. As the law stands now, if the child is over the age of 13 and they leave willingly with an adult, it’s not kidnapping.

“It should be irrelevant that she went willingly. She’s 15 and he’s in a position where he certainly should have known better,” Cooper said.

Cooper is proposing a new law. He said if an adult leaves with any minor under the age of 18 without the guardian’s consent, it should be considered kidnapping.

Cooper said she worries about what could happen if Thomas is found and she says she left of her own free will.

“That’s definitely going to hinder our prosecution. It may not completely rule it out, but it’s definitely going to hinder it and make it more difficult,” he said.

Cooper plans to propose the change in the kidnapping statute to the Tennessee District Attorney Legislative Committee this year.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.