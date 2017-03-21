Nashville refugee organizations feel impact of federal funding freeze

There are many refugees needing help in Nashville, and Legacy Mission is trying to figure out how to handle the load. (WSMV)

Refugees in Nashville are looking for places to turn for help now that federal funding has dried up.

President Donald Trump's travel ban forced layoffs and offices to close, and that's causing one Nashville nonprofit to see more families come through its doors.

Legacy Mission Village is a nonprofit that doesn't receive federal funding, so it isn't impacted by layoffs or office closures, as is the case with Catholic Charities and World Relief. But refugees needing help in Nashville is still high, and Legacy Mission is trying to figure out how it can handle the load.

"When we get here, we have a language barrier. We have culture shock, and we have the trauma about what we went through," said William Mwizerwa, the founder of Legacy Mission Village in Nashville.

Mwizerwa knows this because he escaped the Rwandan genocide in 1994. He started Legacy Mission to help other refugees, like himself, learn English, how to pass the driving test, school life and more.

"I was lucky to have my family and to be alive. So when we get here, we appreciate the love, the caring, the hospitality," Mwizerwa said.

But the latest travel ban from the White House has workers worried. Federal funding has crippled resettlement organizations in Nashville, and that's caused Legacy Mission to absorb some services. The nonprofit will take over and continue the programs offered by World Relief when its office closes in June.

"Now, we don't know how we are going to do all this," Mwizerwa said.

But he said they are finding a way. The nonprofit helps around 1,200 people a year, and now they expect that number to double.

Before the ban, refugees received three months of assistance, but now that aid is frozen. According to the new executive order, no one from any country can enter the United States for 120 days.

Legacy Mission said it leaves those already in the U.S. stuck, relying on kind hearts in the Nashville community.

"They're human beings. They come here, they've had to flee their country," said Kathy Edson, of Legacy Mission Village. "They would go back if they could. But they do want to come here and make the best life that they can for them and their children."

According to the Tennessee Office of Refugees through Catholic Charities, there were more than 1,400 refugees in the Nashville area in 2016. The majority of the state's refugees came from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq, Rwanda and Syria.

