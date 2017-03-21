DA: Missing teen had troubling home life

The TBI released this photo that shows Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas in school in January. (Source: TBI)

Elizabeth Thomas was new to the Culleoka Unit School in Maury County.

She started as a freshman this year, entering the public school system for the very first time.

District Attorney Brent Cooper told Channel 4 that before that, Elizabeth was home schooled.

"To take a child that's never been in that environment and then drop them in that environment, they're going to be more vulnerable than the kid that's always been in public school," Cooper said.

It's at Culleoka Unit School where Elizabeth met her teacher Tad Cummins, who is now accused of kissing Elizabeth while at school. According to his personnel file, when Cummins was confronted, he told two students he was a “father figure” to Elizabeth and saw her as a “close and best friend.” He also said that Elizabeth “had been through a lot and had suffered an abusive home life.”

"Most educators would sympathize with that child and probably even try to get them some help however they could, but that's not what Mr. Cummins did. He decided to act his own desires, apparently," Cooper said.

Channel 4 found that police arrested Elizabeth’s mother, Kimberly Thomas, last year. She was charged with five counts of child abuse and neglect.

According to court documents, Kimberly Thomas beat Elizabeth and four of her siblings.

Elizabeth told investigators her mother "banged her head into the agitator of the washing machine." She said her mother "threw her down the basement stairs and locked her down there."

Kimberly Thomas is also accused of making the children get naked in front of several other people.

Elizabeth is one of 10 children in a single-parent home because her father now has full custody of all of them.

“If a person was looking for a teenager that could be easily influenced and easily convinced to do something they shouldn't do, I would say that she would be one that would attract that kind of person," Cooper said.

On Tuesday, the Maury County School District released a timeline of the alleged relationship between Cummins and Elizabeth. Click here to read more.

According to the TBI, Cummins did online research about his Nissan Rogue and whether it could be tracked on March 10, three days before he and Elizabeth disappeared. Investigators also said that on March 5, he did online searches related to teen marriage.

