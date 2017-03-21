Christiana Elementary School closed again Thursday due to roof damage

Seven classrooms were damaged in the storms. (WSMV)

Part of the roof was torn off Tuesday night. (WSMV)

Classes will be canceled at a Midstate school again on Thursday after strong winds ripped off the building's roof.

Students at Christiana Elementary School did not have class on Wednesday after storms swept through Rutherford County on Tuesday night.

Heavy winds rolled in while students, parents and teachers were at a meeting. The roof and seven classrooms were damaged.

School officials instructed everyone to take cover in the hallway while the storm moved through around 5:30 pm.

"It was scary because we had no notice. I mean, it hit us so fast that there was no warning, so it's just ... we knew a thunderstorm was coming, but nothing like this to cause the damage that we had there," said Delisa Patrick.

Patrick's eighth-grader, Madison, said the school had students practice the emergency drill a couple weeks ago and is thankful she knew how to react.

"We were all kinda scared and wondering what was going on and to come out and see the roof just blown away was really scary because that could have been us. We could have gotten really hurt," Patrick's daughter said.

Thankfully, no one inside the building was injured.

Officials said the school should be ready to reopen on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.