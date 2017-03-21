Nashville Public Library proposes doing away with late fees

Late fees are just a reality that comes with a library card. In following what they call a national trend, the Nashville Public Library is taking steps to possibly do away with overdue book charges.

From open to close, there's a steady stream of people heading in to the library, a genre in mind.

"Government espionage," smiled Myles Johnson, standing outside the library. "I have a favorite author. His name is Vince Flynn."

"So many people do use this library," added Nicolas Ullman, walking out of the doors. "It's the closest library to where I live and work."

Some leave the library with an armful of the day's haul.

"I got a lot of art books because I'm a teacher," said Melanie Spence, looking at her two young children. "They got Lego books. They love to read, and we just went to the children's story time."

In fact, a representative for the library said they have nearly 320,000 registered library card holders. Of that number, 53,000 of those cards are currently frozen, each with late fees totaling more than $20.

"They can come in and read them, but they can't check them out," said Howard Allen, standing outside the library.

That may be about to change.

Library spokesperson Emily Waltenbaugh said they're proposing to do away with late fees.

"If there are families who have stayed away because of fines and fees that their kids have racked up, which is a familiar situation, we want them to be able to come back and not feel they need to stay away," she said.

Waltenbaugh added the library's been taking in about $150,000 yearly in those late fees.

"In the scope of Metro's overall billion dollar budget, it's less than one percent of the revenue they collect," she said.

She said the lack of barriers could increase library traffic.

"It'll bring more people to the library," Johnson said.

"That's a fresh start for everybody," Allen added.

"If something's not good for business, they're going to change it to make all the customers happy," Ullman continued.

It's not a done deal. For now, late fees aren't gone. The library board approved the proposal and added it to the budgetary submission for the next fiscal year. It still has to be passed by the mayor and council.

"Anything that gets our material in the hands of more people is a good thing in our eyes," Waltenbaugh said.

Waltenbaugh also said there will be a charge for books that aren't returned at all. If this proposal passes, it will take effect at the start of the next fiscal year in July.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.