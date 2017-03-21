Mayor Barry hopes youth jobs program will cut down on violence

Mayor Megan Barry is taking steps to cut down on youth violence by getting teens off the streets and into the workplace.

Barry hosted her Opportunity Now Youth Celebration on Tuesday. The program is meant to educate and encourage young people about their future careers.

The program sets teen up to learn financial literacy and discipline.

The event is also part of the mayor’s plan to get teens into summer jobs, a move she hopes will also cut down on youth violence.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.