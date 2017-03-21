Mayor Barry hopes youth jobs program will cut down on violence - WSMV Channel 4

Mayor Barry hopes youth jobs program will cut down on violence

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Mayor Megan Barry is taking steps to cut down on youth violence by getting teens off the streets and into the workplace.

Barry hosted her Opportunity Now Youth Celebration on Tuesday. The program is meant to educate and encourage young people about their future careers.

The program sets teen up to learn financial literacy and discipline.

The event is also part of the mayor’s plan to get teens into summer jobs, a move she hopes will also cut down on youth violence.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Mayor Barry hopes youth jobs program will cut down on violenceMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.