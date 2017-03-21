Police ID man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-65 - WSMV Channel 4

Police ID man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-65

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro police have identified the man killed in an early morning crash on Interstate 65 as 25-year-old Jose Luis Solis Vergara.

Police said Vergara was driving a black Toyota Corolla with flat tires northbound on I-65 when he ran off the road and struck a rock wall near Old Hickory Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Vergara was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected.

A witness told police they saw a black car with flat tires driving reckless at a high rate of speed on I-65 North prior to the crash.

Police said a toxicology report is pending.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.