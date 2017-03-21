Police ID man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-65

Metro police have identified the man killed in an early morning crash on Interstate 65 as 25-year-old Jose Luis Solis Vergara.

Police said Vergara was driving a black Toyota Corolla with flat tires northbound on I-65 when he ran off the road and struck a rock wall near Old Hickory Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Vergara was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected.

A witness told police they saw a black car with flat tires driving reckless at a high rate of speed on I-65 North prior to the crash.

Police said a toxicology report is pending.

