Haslam proposal to boost road funding advances in House

Brandon Banks is accused of joining his teammates Brandon Vandenburg, Cory Batey and Jaborian McKenzie as they raped an unconscious student inside Vandenburg’s dorm room in Gillette Hall in 2013.More >>
Jurors have decided to go home for the night after deliberating for almost six hours to reach a verdict in the trial for former Vanderbilt football player Brandon Banks.More >>
Carl Dollarhide Jr. is now out of jail after serving about half of his sentence. Dollarhide was sentenced to three years in jail for killing a mother and leaving her 1-year-old daughter a paraplegic in a drunk-driving crash.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy is set to bring a lot of rain to Middle Tennessee. Few places are dreading that more than one of Nashville's most frequent flooding spots.More >>
Metro Park Police are investigating a giant maple tree that was illegally chopped down in Cleveland Park.More >>
In the picturesque town of Visalia, CA, Ronnie Osburn’s house fits right in with its beautiful flowers and statues.More >>
The Nashville Predators released the full schedule for their upcoming season on Thursday.More >>
One of America’s most popular authors is back with a new thriller.More >>
Metro Council members are receiving an update on the scabies outbreak that has impacted Davidson County Jail inmates, Metro employees and their families.More >>
A public battle is heating up in Nashville over the re-development of the old Greer Stadium property.More >>
