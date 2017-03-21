Dickson woman accused in fatal shooting of husband - WSMV Channel 4

Dickson woman accused in fatal shooting of husband

Deirdre Rich (Source: Dickson County Sheriff's Office) Deirdre Rich (Source: Dickson County Sheriff's Office)
DICKSON, TN

A Dickson woman has been charged after allegedly fatally shooting her husband during a fight.

Kevin Rich, 47, died Monday night in his home on Log Wall Road. Deputies say they found him on the floor with a gunshot wound.

Investigators say his wife, Deirdre Rich, fired the shot after an altercation between the two.

Deirdre Rich, 52, is charged with second-degree murder.

