Allergists warn about nasal decongestant addiction

Many turn to nasal decongestants to battle spring allergies, but doctors warn that some of these sprays can be addictive. (WSMV)

Many turn to nasal decongestants to battle spring allergies, but doctors warn that some of these sprays can be addictive.

Dr. Megan Stauffer is a board certified allergist. She says overuse of nasal decongestants like Afrin can cause people to suffer from what's called a rebound.

“Your nose can become accustomed to it,” she said. “Then you're having to use it more and more and more to get the same effect."

With continued use, symptoms actually get worse and can end up causing the congestion. Over time, it can cause problems with blood supply to the tissue of the nose.

“Long-term use really could cause some issues within your nose, sense of smell and more problems there,” Stauffer said.

However, not all sprays are addictive. Nasal steroid sprays are meant for everyday use.

“Like Flonase or Rinocourt,” Stauffer said. “Those we use every day to decrease the stuffiness, mucus production, drainage. And those can be used more long-term.”

Nasal decongestants are not bad. They are just meant to be used only as directed.

Trevor Townsend suffers from spring allergies, especially when he mows his yard.

“I try to hold off until it's really bad, but I was told not to use it all the time,” he said. “It's kind of my big gun, but it definitely works. It's magic."

Doctors say people who are hooked on nasal decongestants do eventually suffer withdrawals when they try to stop using it. They usually prescribe a steroid nasal spray to help wean patients off the nasal decongestants.

There's a good chance that people who need to use these sprays constantly aren't getting to the root of the problem. Instead they should get an allergy test to see what they suffer from and ways to better address it.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.