Ferris wheel among proposals for downtown Nashville

A Ferris wheel could be coming to downtown Nashville.

Mayor Megan Barry’s administration is considering putting an observation wheel near Nissan Stadium.

The attraction would be considerably different from a fairground Ferris wheel. The design would be similar to the London Eye.

This is one of several proposals Barry’s office is considering for the property as her office continues to promote tourism in Nashville.

A price for the potential Ferris wheel project has not yet been set.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.