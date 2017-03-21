'Today Show' bringing Rokerthon to University of Tennessee - WSMV Channel 4

'Today Show' bringing Rokerthon to University of Tennessee

Posted: Updated:
Al Roker stopped in Union City, TN, in 2015. Al Roker stopped in Union City, TN, in 2015.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

"Today Show" weatherman Al Roker is coming to Knoxville to help students at the University of Tennessee break a world record.

Students made a video inviting Roker to their campus to help them create the largest human letter.

The school plans on creating a human version of the "Power T" with 4,000 people inside Neyland Stadium.

This is part of Rokerthon, which is Roker's annual trek across the country.

Roker and the "Today Show" will be in Knoxville on March 29. Their segment will air on Channel 4.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.