'Today Show' bringing Rokerthon to University of Tennessee

"Today Show" weatherman Al Roker is coming to Knoxville to help students at the University of Tennessee break a world record.

Students made a video inviting Roker to their campus to help them create the largest human letter.

The school plans on creating a human version of the "Power T" with 4,000 people inside Neyland Stadium.

This is part of Rokerthon, which is Roker's annual trek across the country.

Roker and the "Today Show" will be in Knoxville on March 29. Their segment will air on Channel 4.

