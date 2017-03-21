No interim replacement to be named for lawmaker who resigned

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The Shelby County Commission has decided against naming an interim replacement for a Republican state House member who resigned amid a sexual harassment investigation.

The Commercial Appeal reports (http://memne.ws/2niIydu) that commissioners voted 6-5 against a resolution to schedule the appointment to replace former Rep. Mark Lovell. That means nobody will hold the seat until after the general election scheduled for June 15.

The primary will be held on April 27.

The commission did vote to approve $320,000 to pay for the House District 95 primary and general elections.

The House Ethics Subcommittee found last month that Lovell had violated the Legislature's sexual harassment policy. The panel did not disclose the allegations. Lovell denied misconduct in a statement but also issued an apology after he stepped down.

