Faith Hill, Tim McGraw to record album together

The Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th celebration will have a new layout and exciting performances on multiple stages this year.More >>
Sheryl Crow, Spoon, Future Islands, Portugal. The Man, John Butler Trio, Iron & Wine and many more are among the artists set to perform.More >>
Chris Stapleton has canceled his CMA Fest performance and postponed eight dates on "The All-American Road Show" tour in June.More >>
Rapper Prodigy, a member of the hardcore New York hip-hop duo Mobb Deep (Albert Johnson), has died.More >>
There's been a disturbance in the force and the young Han Solo film is suddenly without a director.More >>
Daniel Day-Lewis, one of the most widely respected actors of his generation and a three-time Oscar-winner, says he's retiring from acting.More >>
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system...More >>
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.
This year’s CMA Music Festival ended just over a week ago, and tickets are already on sale for next year’s event.More >>
The names of the jurors who failed to reach a verdict in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have not been made public, but the judge could revisit the issue as early as Monday.More >>
