Faith Hill, Tim McGraw to record album together

One of Nashville's favorite couples has a big announcement!

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are set to release a new album together.

The two have recorded several duets together but have never done a full album with one another.

The first single from their new record is set to drop on Thursday.

The power couple's Soul2Soul world tour is kicking off in April. They are playing two shows at Bridgestone Arena on Aug. 4 and 5.

