Amber Alert: School officials release timeline of alleged relationship between student, teacher

The TBI released this photo that shows Cummins and Thomas in school in January. (Source: TBI)

The last known photograph of Elizabeth Thomas before her disappearance on March 13. (Source: TBI)

It's been eight days since 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas went missing.

She is believed to have been kidnapped by her former high school teacher, Tad Cummins.

Officials with the Maury County School District are acknowledging the alleged inappropriate relationship between the student and teacher in a new timeline.

Below is the list of events, all confirmed by school officials:

Jan. 24: School officials say they were first notified by another student that Cummins and Thomas were kissing in the classroom. Both of them denied the accusation. Cummins allegedly told students he's a father figure to Thomas and that they had both suffered from an abusive home life.

Jan. 25: The next day, an investigation begins within the school system.

Jan. 26-30: School officials interview students, staff and administrators about the kissing incident.

Jan. 27: Thomas is removed from Cummins' class.

Jan. 31: Maury County Schools learns Cummins is under criminal investigation. They turn over all information they have on him to police.

Feb. 3: Maury County school officials receive a tip that Cummins and Elizabeth were back in the classroom together even after he was told to stay away.

Feb. 6: Cummins is suspended from teaching at Culleoka Unit School.

March 13: Both Thomas and Cummins disappear. Cummins is fired by the school district.

March 14: Termination documents are finalized by the school district.

This new timeline contradicts school officials' original response when they said they suspended Cummins when they found out about the allegations.

Anthony Thomas, Elizabeth Thomas' father, said Cummins had everyone fooled, even school officials. He said after his daughter went missing, he told the school he thought she might be with Cummins.

“When I suggested that to him, he looked at me like I was crazy, like they’ve known him all their life, but I knew," said Anthony Thomas.

Anthony Thomas said before Elizabeth Thomas went missing, things just didn't seem right.

“Things had been a little bit funny, but I couldn’t put my finger on it enough. Something just seemed amiss," he said.

On Monday, Elizabeth Thomas' brother told Channel 4 that she told their sister to call police if she was not home by 6 p.m.

The day before the pair went missing, an Instagram account for a person named Tad Cummins posted a picture reading, "It was love at first sight, at last sight, at ever and ever sight #strong #unbreakable #love." The last post on March 13 says, "It's a beautiful day to start #love." Click here to read more.

"She was vulnerable, and he took advantage of that," said Anthony Thomas.

The latest photos from the TBI show Cummins looking at hair dye at the Walmart in Columbia. The TBI said Tuesday that the hair dye was not part of his alleged plan for Elizabeth Thomas.

According to the TBI, Cummins did online research about his Nissan Rogue and whether it could be tracked on March 10, three days before he and Elizabeth Thomas disappeared. Investigators also said that on March 5, he did online searches related to teen marriage.

"I'm afraid he has married her," Anthony Thomas said.

He had a message for Cummins.

"I know you don't have the guts to face the music, so you need to leave her somewhere safe and make arrangements for her to be picked up," said Anthony Thomas.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Elizabeth Thomas. Cummins is listed on the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. If you spot a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT, call 911 immediately.

