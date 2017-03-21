2 workers injured in accident near Nissan plant in Smyrna - WSMV Channel 4

2 workers injured in accident near Nissan plant in Smyrna

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) -

Two contracted employees were injured while working near the Nissan plant in Smyrna on Tuesday.

One worker airlifted to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other worker was treated and released.

A representative for Nissan said the incident did not happen on company property.

Nissan released this statement about the incident:

We are aware of the incident earlier today behind the Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant involving an equipment demolition contractor. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individuals, their families and the medical personnel caring for them. We are waiting to learn additional information as authorities investigate this incident.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • 2 workers injured in accident near Nissan plant in SmyrnaMore>>

  • Special

    Rutherford County news

    Click to read more headlines from Rutherford County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Rutherford County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.