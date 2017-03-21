2 workers injured in accident near Nissan plant in Smyrna

Two contracted employees were injured while working near the Nissan plant in Smyrna on Tuesday.

One worker airlifted to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other worker was treated and released.

A representative for Nissan said the incident did not happen on company property.

Nissan released this statement about the incident:

We are aware of the incident earlier today behind the Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant involving an equipment demolition contractor. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individuals, their families and the medical personnel caring for them. We are waiting to learn additional information as authorities investigate this incident.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.