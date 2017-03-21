Chef Jamie's Sauteed Halibut & Risotto

2 lbs. Fresh Pacific Halibut

Kosher salt

Canola oil

1. Heat a sauté pan over medium high heat until pan is extremely hot.

2. Gently pat fish dry.

3. Add oil to generously cover bottom of pan.

4. Carefully add fish, season exposed side with salt.

5. Cook for 3-5 minutes (depending on thickness) without disturbing.

6. Using fish spatula, carefully turn fish and continue cooking for additional 2-3 minutes.

7. Serve with sauce of choice.

Garniture

Halibut goes brilliantly with sautéed San Marzano tomatoes roasted with fresh thyme.

Variety of Sautéed mushrooms.

And of course ANY butter sauce - Beurre blanc, Hollandaise, Béarnaise, etc.

Brilliant with risotto served on a bed of spinach

Risotto

Serves 2 - 4

1 - 12 oz. package Arborio Rice

1 - Cup White Wine - such as Pinot Grigio

1 - Qt. Stock (or water)

1 - Shallot, finely minced

2 - Cloves Garlic, thinly sliced

2 - TBS Unsalted Butter

4 - Ounces finely grated Parmigiano Regiano Cheese (or of choice)

Kosher Salt

EV Olive Oil, for pan & for drizzling



1. Preheat a straight side sauté pan over medium high heat.

2. Coat bottom of pan with oil, add shallots sauté briefly, then garlic.

3. Add rice and sauté until middle is just translucent.

4. Add wine and cook until just absorbed.

5. Add stock until rice is covered by approximately ½", cook until just absorbed.

6. Repeat with stock two more times or until rice is just tender to the tooth.

7. Stir in butter, cheese. At this point you can add any other ingredients of choice.

8. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt.

9. Bon Appétit!!