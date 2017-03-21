Blight battle finds focus at Aretha Franklin's birthplace

A shooting occurred at 41st Ave. North and Indiana Ave. just after midnight on Thursday.More >>
A shooting occurred at 41st Ave. North and Indiana Ave. just after midnight on Thursday.More >>
A body was found at 974 Murfreesboro Pike around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.More >>
A body was found at 974 Murfreesboro Pike around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.More >>
Closing arguments will begin as soon as the attorneys and judge can agree on the jury instructions.More >>
Closing arguments will begin as soon as the attorneys and judge can agree on the jury instructions.More >>
The planned Nashville Bike Week event has lost its venue for the fourth time.More >>
The planned Nashville Bike Week event has lost its venue for the fourth time.More >>
The Better Business Bureau is warning about a new scam that targets business owners.More >>
The Better Business Bureau is warning about a new scam that targets business owners.More >>
Metro police say a pregnant woman was shot in North Nashville on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Metro police say a pregnant woman was shot in North Nashville on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Murfreesboro woman says the puppy she adopted died from parvo just three days after she brought it home from the local shelter.More >>
A Murfreesboro woman says the puppy she adopted died from parvo just three days after she brought it home from the local shelter.More >>
A 79-year-old dancer from just outside of Murfreesboro has received the nation’s highest honor for his talent.More >>
A 79-year-old dancer from just outside of Murfreesboro has received the nation’s highest honor for his talent.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating whether an off-duty Murfreesboro Police officer caused a fatal wreck on I-24 in Rutherford County.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating whether an off-duty Murfreesboro Police officer caused a fatal wreck on I-24 in Rutherford County.More >>
A short-term rental advocacy group is criticizing Metro Council members for a proposed ordinance that would ban non-owner-occupied short-term rental properties from residential zones.More >>
A short-term rental advocacy group is criticizing Metro Council members for a proposed ordinance that would ban non-owner-occupied short-term rental properties from residential zones.More >>