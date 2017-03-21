East Nashville RV fire classified as arson; Search ongoing for suspect

No one was inside the RV when the fire started. (WSMV)

The RV went up in flames around 2 a.m. Tuesday. (WSMV)

Fire officials say someone intentionally set an RV on fire in an East Nashville neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

The 21-foot Road Runner RV went up in flames just after 2 a.m. on South 19th Street.

A utility pole fell down while firefighters were battling the blaze, leaving a live wire dangling over the scene. The flames were so intense that they melted part of a car that was parked across the street.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, the owner bought the RV on Saturday and had not purchased insurance for the vehicle yet. She spent one night in the RV before parking it in the street.

The owner was asleep when she heard the explosion and saw her RV was on fire.

Luckily, no one was inside at the time. No injuries have been reported.

A man who lives nearby said he heard a loud boom and came running out, which is when he saw a man on fire near the trailer with his sleeves on fire.

"When he came out into the street, he was on fire, and by that time he was going across the alley, because you know, when you're on fire, you're trying to get it out, so I'm looking around to find a fire extinguisher," said William Patterson.

Other witnesses told fire investigators that they saw someone running from the scene.

The Nashville Fire Department has sent some samples from the fire to the TBI to undergo testing.

