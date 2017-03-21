East Nashville RV fire classified as arson; Search ongoing for suspect

A body was found at 974 Murfreesboro Pike around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.More >>
A body was found at 974 Murfreesboro Pike around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.More >>
A shooting occurred at 41st Ave. North and Indiana Ave. just after midnight on Thursday.More >>
A shooting occurred at 41st Ave. North and Indiana Ave. just after midnight on Thursday.More >>
The planned Nashville Bike Week event has lost its venue for the fourth time.More >>
The planned Nashville Bike Week event has lost its venue for the fourth time.More >>
The Better Business Bureau is warning about a new scam that targets business owners.More >>
The Better Business Bureau is warning about a new scam that targets business owners.More >>
Metro police say a pregnant woman was shot in North Nashville on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Metro police say a pregnant woman was shot in North Nashville on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Murfreesboro woman says the puppy she adopted died from parvo just three days after she brought it home from the local shelter.More >>
A Murfreesboro woman says the puppy she adopted died from parvo just three days after she brought it home from the local shelter.More >>
A 79-year-old dancer from just outside of Murfreesboro has received the nation’s highest honor for his talent.More >>
A 79-year-old dancer from just outside of Murfreesboro has received the nation’s highest honor for his talent.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating whether an off-duty Murfreesboro Police officer caused a fatal wreck on I-24 in Rutherford County.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating whether an off-duty Murfreesboro Police officer caused a fatal wreck on I-24 in Rutherford County.More >>
A short-term rental advocacy group is criticizing Metro Council members for a proposed ordinance that would ban non-owner-occupied short-term rental properties from residential zones.More >>
A short-term rental advocacy group is criticizing Metro Council members for a proposed ordinance that would ban non-owner-occupied short-term rental properties from residential zones.More >>
The man shot and killed by a Williamson County deputy on Tuesday was previously sentenced to 25 years in prison.More >>
The man shot and killed by a Williamson County deputy on Tuesday was previously sentenced to 25 years in prison.More >>
A group of teens in Tennessee turned the tables on a home invasion suspect when they fought back and pinned him down until police arrived.More >>
A group of teens in Tennessee turned the tables on a home invasion suspect when they fought back and pinned him down until police arrived.More >>
An Oklahoma man convicted of molesting his step-niece when she was a little girl is now her next-door neighbor.More >>
An Oklahoma man convicted of molesting his step-niece when she was a little girl is now her next-door neighbor.More >>
The Trousdale Turner Correctional Center was supposed to provide quality jobs to residents of Trousdale County. But according to the mayor and several other people the Channel 4 I-Team talked to, not many locals work there.More >>
The Trousdale Turner Correctional Center was supposed to provide quality jobs to residents of Trousdale County. But according to the mayor and several other people the Channel 4 I-Team talked to, not many locals work there.More >>
A 79-year-old dancer from just outside of Murfreesboro has received the nation’s highest honor for his talent.More >>
A 79-year-old dancer from just outside of Murfreesboro has received the nation’s highest honor for his talent.More >>
A Florida woman was arrested after police said she gave her 2-year-old son to total strangers at a restaurant and then sped off the parking lot.More >>
A Florida woman was arrested after police said she gave her 2-year-old son to total strangers at a restaurant and then sped off the parking lot.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating whether an off-duty Murfreesboro Police officer caused a fatal wreck on I-24 in Rutherford County.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating whether an off-duty Murfreesboro Police officer caused a fatal wreck on I-24 in Rutherford County.More >>
The suspect watched several elderly customers exit the store before following the victim to his car with a knife and demanded he gets in the trunk of his vehicle.More >>
The suspect watched several elderly customers exit the store before following the victim to his car with a knife and demanded he gets in the trunk of his vehicle.More >>
Here's how to tackle that sore throat, without getting slammed with surprise charges.More >>
Here's how to tackle that sore throat, without getting slammed with surprise charges.More >>
Ex-Vanderbilt football player Brandon Banks took the stand on Wednesday to tell his side of the story about the sexual assault of a female student back in 2013.More >>
Ex-Vanderbilt football player Brandon Banks took the stand on Wednesday to tell his side of the story about the sexual assault of a female student back in 2013.More >>
The planned Nashville Bike Week event has lost its venue for the fourth time.More >>
The planned Nashville Bike Week event has lost its venue for the fourth time.More >>