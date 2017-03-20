Nine officers decontaminated after meth lab bust - WSMV Channel 4

Nine officers decontaminated after meth lab bust

A search warrant led Metro Police to the discovery of a meth lab in East Nashville Monday afternoon.

According to Metro Police, detectives executed the warrant at the 1000 block of Davidson Street after making undercover purchases of methamphetamine at the residence.

Inside, officers found a meth lab, as well as 44 grams of meth, 24 ecstasy pills, one gun and $1,410 cash. All the components for a lab were in the house.

The suspects, two men and two women, were transported to General Hospital and will be charged with manufacturing meth for resale.

Nine police officers were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center as a precaution for potential exposure. All nine have since been released.

Heather Hill, Homer Disher, Steven Nelson and Kecia Garrett each face multiple drug charges and are being held on $150,000 bond each.

Police said Garrett has previous convictions for aggravated robbery, robbery and felony oxycodone possession.

