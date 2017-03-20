Woman killed after crashing into tree on Bell Road

A woman is dead after her car veered off Bell Road and struck a tree Monday afternoon.

According to police, Julie Grubb, 40, of Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood, was driving her 2011 Hyundai Accent east on Bell Road around 12:45 p.m. when it began to drift.

The car drifted across both westbound lanes, over a sidewalk and down a grass embankment before it struck a tree at the 1500 block of Bell Road.

Police are investigating why Grubb lost control of the car. They say a toxicology test is pending.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.