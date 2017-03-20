TBI: No credible sightings of Elizabeth Thomas after 7 days

It has been a daunting and alarming week for the family of 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas and a week of frustration for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

After seven days, there have been no credible sightings of Thomas or Tad Cummins, the man she is believed to be with.

It's a disheartening milestone for law enforcement, who are using every tool at their disposal to find Thomas and bring Cummins to justice.

How is Cummins, with limited resources, managing to keep out of view from law enforcement who have a lot of assets at their disposal? Pictures of both Cummins and Thomas have been broadcast on regional and national newscasts, not to mention a nationwide Amber Alert. Every law enforcement officer and the public are on the lookout for them.

Now the TBI is thinking both in and out of the box.

The TBI believes Cummins planned the abduction well in advance of Thomas' March 13 disappearance. Investigators released surveillance video of Cummins shopping at a Columbia Walmart two days before Thomas disappeared. It shows Cummins browsing an aisle where hair coloring products are sold. Another clip shows Cummins with a brand of hair coloring in his shopping cart.

Channel 4 asked the TBI if they believe Cummins and Thomas changed their appearance.

"We don't have information to suggest he changed his or her appearance, but we don't have information it didn't happen either. We honestly don't know," said TBI spokesperson Josh DeVine.

The TBI said Tuesday that they have confirmed the hair dye was not part of Cummins' alleged plan for Thomas.

UPDATE: We have determined the purchase of hair dye by Tad Cummins was not part of his intended plan for #ElizabethThomas. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/mzrPlhvOhQ — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 21, 2017

As for the vehicle Cummins is driving, described as a 2015 silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT, every law enforcement officer in the country is aware of its description through a nationwide Amber Alert. Did Cummins swap out the vehicle?

"We have questions as to whether they might still be in the vehicle, there is a host of possibilities," DeVine said.

The TBI is now trying to get into the mind of Cummins, a profile of who he is, to help determine his next move.

"Suffice it to say, we are trying to still develop a comprehensive understanding of who he is, what his interests are, and what his capability might have been," DeVine said.

Even more alarming, Cummins is believed to be armed with two handguns. The TBI's investigation of Cummins has also revealed a troubling pattern of behavior.

"She is definitely a victim, she may not realize that she's a victim, but certainly a victim. She needs help, she needs our best effort, and she needs the attention of this country to be on the lookout for her," DeVine said.

