Man to be charged with murder of missing Pulaski woman

Sherry Wallace had been missing from her Pulaski apartment since Feb. 16. (WSMV)

Investigators in Giles County have found the body of 57-year-old Pulaski resident Sherry Wallace, who had been missing since Feb. 16.

Wallace’s car was found on a farm last Friday near the home of convicted sex offender Morris Crook.

Crook was charged with kidnapping on Friday. After a lengthy search for Wallace’s body, police said Crook told them where she was buried on the farm.

“Other than giving us a general idea of where we needed to look, he’s not made any statements about the incident at all,” said Josh Bass with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department.

Crook served 20 years in prison for his role in a 1995 kidnapping, rape and burglary. Since his release, family members said he moved to the farm on Ables Lane to take care of its elderly owner.

For the last four weeks, Corky Brown has awaited news about Wallace, his longtime girlfriend, after she disappeared from their Pulaski apartment last month.

“She had a heart just as big as anything. She’d do anything for anybody to try to help them along,” Brown said.

Crook’s family and friends said they’re shocked to learn of his alleged involvement in the crime.

“He helps everybody. He was a good person. I’ll go to the grave saying he was a good person,” said Milroy Gilbert, the suspect’s friend.

“He was a good person. I don’t know if he did it or not. If he did, he’ll be punished. That’s all I know,” said Kathey Reynolds, the suspect’s cousin.

Investigators are still working to determine how Wallace died. They told Channel 4 she and Crook had some mutual friends but did not know each other before her disappearance.

Crook is already charged with kidnapping and will soon face murder charges in Giles County.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.