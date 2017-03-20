Artist's collage showcases Johnny Cash's legacy

Nashville artist Wayne Brezinka worked for month to create the collage of Cash. (WSMV)

Take a walk through downtown Nashville any day and you’ll hear a Johnny Cash song ringing out from one of the honky tonks.

Thanks to a unique portrait, you can now also see Cash.

Nashville artist Wayne Brezinka worked for month to create the collage of Cash.

“It’s physical, lot of physical hard work,” Brezinka said.

Brezinka said it’s more than just a painting, it’s about memories and moments.

“I’m not afraid to touch it. Lots of valuable artifacts here. This is a watch Johnny gave his mother, a gold watch,” he said. “This is a piece of Johnny’s black jacket.”

The Cash legacy and imagery keep growing. A museum downtown and another in Bon Aqua help keep his life and music relevant.

Brezinka’s job was to “Walk the Line” with all that Cash history.

“I love the eyes. The eyes tell a lot about somebody, and the portrait and face is a very intimate face,” Brezinka said.

The collage also showcases Cash’s spiritual side.

“I want people to discover a side of Johnny that perhaps they may not have known,” Brezinka said.

The collage is part of Brezinka’s Rhythm and Glue collection. Bob Dylan, George Strait, Guy Clark and others have all had their face captured on his canvas.

