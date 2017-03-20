Elizabeth Thomas' brother shares sister's statement before disappearance

The last known photograph of Elizabeth Thomas before her disappearance on March 13. (Source: TBI)

As the search for Elizabeth Thomas enters its second week, her brother said something his sister said the morning before she disappeared makes him believe she was taken against her will.

"Green is her favorite color," said James Thomas.

James Thomas hoped the ribbon he wore on his shirt Monday will remind everyone that his sister, 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, is missing and in danger.

"Because that's going to be what finally brings her home is somebody being able to see her that may have not had a chance to see her before," James Thomas said.

Investigators believe she left with her teacher, 50-year-old Tad Cummins, on Monday. They know he took out a loan for $4,300. They've had no confirmed sightings, which investigators said is strange. Police worry they could be hiding far away.

"I believe eventually they're going to have to see somebody somewhere. They're not going to be able to hide out forever," James Thomas said.

James Thomas said his sister made a disturbing statement the Monday morning she disappeared.

"She told my younger sister that if she wasn't home by 6:00 to call the police. Call for help I think was her exact words," James Thomas said.

She also wanted to make plans with friends but said that if it was after Monday, she wouldn't be allowed.

"I interpret it as she didn't think that she needed to leave with him. I think she had no intention of leaving the family, and if she knew about it, she knew it was a bad idea and that she did not want to go," James Thomas said.

Elizabeth Thomas' family is now literally worried sick. We're told her father blood pressure is over 200 and he may have to be hospitalized.

"We just wish we could say something to her and contact her and know that she’s OK," James Thomas said.

James Thomas is now pleading with Cummins to do the right thing. Law enforcement has even said if he comes forward now, it may result in less jail time.

"I'm not asking him to turn himself in. I'm not asking him to go to the police. I'm just asking him to leave her somewhere safe and let us get her back home," he said.

