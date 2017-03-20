Elizabeth Thomas' brother shares sister's statement before disappearance

Continuing coverage in the arrested of Tad Cummins, who kidnapped a Maury County student on March 13.More >>
Republicans are angling toward a Senate vote next week on their marquee effort to erase much of President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
The stabbing at Bishop International Airport has been declared an "act of terror" by the FBI.More >>
For the first time since 1442, a total solar eclipse will be visible in the St. Louis area.More >>
Three people, including a child, died as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Union County, Illinois.More >>
A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Alanda McCoy who was last seen in the area of the 6000 block of Berry Hill Road in Milton.More >>
A Valley family has spent nearly a year on an investigation in an effort to clear the name of a loved one killed in car crash, and police say they’ve done it.More >>
Republican Karen Handel wins Georgia special election, avoiding major upset in most expensive House race in US history.More >>
The Justice Department says it will offer its resources to help 12 U.S. cities fight violent crime.More >>
The planned Nashville Bike Week event has lost its venue for the fourth time.More >>
The Better Business Bureau is warning about a new scam that targets business owners.More >>
Metro police say a pregnant woman was shot in North Nashville on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Murfreesboro woman says the puppy she adopted died from parvo just three days after she brought it home from the local shelter.More >>
A 79-year-old dancer from just outside of Murfreesboro has received the nation’s highest honor for his talent.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating whether an off-duty Murfreesboro Police officer caused a fatal wreck on I-24 in Rutherford County.More >>
A short-term rental advocacy group is criticizing Metro Council members for a proposed ordinance that would ban non-owner-occupied short-term rental properties from residential zones.More >>
The man shot and killed by a Williamson County deputy on Tuesday was previously sentenced to 25 years in prison.More >>
The Trousdale Turner Correctional Center was supposed to provide quality jobs to residents of Trousdale County. But according to the mayor and several other people the Channel 4 I-Team talked to, not many locals work there.More >>
A Tennessee trooper was in the right place at the right time after a woman said she was sexually assaulted on a trail in Cookeville.More >>
