4WARN Weather Alert: Strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon, evening

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Tuesday due to the possibility of strong storms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of Middle Tennessee until 10 p.m.

According to Channel 4 meteorologist Paul Heggen, temperatures will reach the low 70s before strong thunderstorms move in from the west by the late afternoon and into the evening.

The best chance of thunderstorms will be along and south of Interstate 40. The biggest threats from these storms are damaging wind and hail.

Temperatures should cool off Wednesday before warming up again on Thursday and Friday. There is another chance for strong thunderstorms on Saturday.

