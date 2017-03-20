Police look to Jocques Clemmons' social media for new details in investigation

Jocques Clemmons was shot and killed by a Metro police officer after a traffic stop last month. (WSMV file photo)

It's been more than month since Jocques Clemmons was shot and killed in an encounter with Metro Police Officer Joshua Lippert in the James Cayce Homes.

Now, police say they've been looking into Clemmons’ social media accounts and cell phone records for more information.

Metro police are hoping Clemmons' social media profiles will give them a better picture of what was going on before the Feb. 10 encounter with Lippert.

So far, very few details have come out in the multi-tiered investigation.

A Metro detective sent search warrants to Facebook and Instagram asking them to preserve Clemmons' accounts so officers can look for pictures, videos, recordings and messages. Police also requested Clemmons' cell phone records.

The documents say Clemmons committed aggravated assault against Lippert.

Surveillance video showed Clemmons ran a stop sign and then Officer Lippert drove up with his police lights on. The video shows Clemmons running away from the officer, but police say a gun fell and Clemmons picked it up. That's when Lippert shot Clemmons multiple times.

“Some have asked why Mr. Clemmons made certain decisions in his encounter with Officer Lippert. It is unknown whether social media might provide some insight. Seeking social media is a part of the overall investigative process,” said Metro police spokesman Don Aaron.

Clemmons' family's attorney Joy Kimbrough claims the online searches are an attempt to attack the deceased man's character.

"Seeking the social media and the cell phone information cannot possibly shed any light to the shooting. Nothing about his social media or nothing about his cell phone was known at the time of the shooting," Kimbrough said. "It's no way that can shed any light.”

Police were looking for answers about what led up to the shooting from the man who was a passenger in Clemmons’ car during the traffic stop. He is seen on surveillance video getting out of the front passenger seat and walking away when the officer approached Clemmons. The TBI interviewed him, but won't say what they learned.

Metro police and the TBI have been investigating separately. Metro police say they are not aware of the TBI's investigative avenues.

So far, Aaron said detectives were not able to get info from Clemmons’ phone, which was protected. They have not gotten information back yet from social media to reach a determination on what's germane to the investigation.

Metro police have not shared specific details on what they're looking for on Clemmons' social media accounts.

"Law enforcement in general uses social media in the furtherance of investigations," Aaron said.

In this case, Kimbrough said she sees the practice as one-sided.

"It's totally irrelevant," Kimbrough said. "But what is relevant would be Officer Lippert's cell phone, Officer Lippert's social media. We would like to know his thoughts and what was going through his mind at the time. I believe that can shed light if they go through Officer Lippert's social media or his cell phone."

Police say they have not looked into Officer Lippert's cell phone or social media accounts. Lippert has been on administrative assignment since the shooting.

An autopsy was conducted on Clemmons' body. Police are still awaiting the results.

