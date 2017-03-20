Franklin gas station goes up in flames

The fire happened at the Mapco Mart at Highway 96 and Royal Oaks Boulevard. (Source: AdamKellyVU on Twitter)

Emergency responders are on the scene of a gas station fire in Franklin.

Police said the Mapco Mart at Highway 96 and Royal Oaks Boulevard went up in flames Monday afternoon.

Police said congestion in the area is very heavy. They are asking drivers to avoid the area.

There is no word at this time on any injuries in this fire.

We are at the scene of a gas station fire at 96 & Royal Oaks. Congestion is extremely heavy. Seek alternate. pic.twitter.com/xBuaMEkV6c — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) March 20, 2017

@FranklinFire continues to search for and extinguish fire inside the structure. pic.twitter.com/JXKQHFOxCx — Franklin Fire Dept (@FranklinFire) March 20, 2017

