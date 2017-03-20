Franklin gas station goes up in flames - WSMV Channel 4

Franklin gas station goes up in flames

Police said congestion in the area is extremely heavy. (Source: Franklin PD) Police said congestion in the area is extremely heavy. (Source: Franklin PD)
The fire happened at the Mapco Mart at Highway 96 and Royal Oaks Boulevard. (Source: AdamKellyVU on Twitter) The fire happened at the Mapco Mart at Highway 96 and Royal Oaks Boulevard. (Source: AdamKellyVU on Twitter)
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

Emergency responders are on the scene of a gas station fire in Franklin.

Police said the Mapco Mart at Highway 96 and Royal Oaks Boulevard went up in flames Monday afternoon.

Police said congestion in the area is very heavy. They are asking drivers to avoid the area.

There is no word at this time on any injuries in this fire.

