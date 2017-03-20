Deputies seize meth valued at $1.2M during Williamson Co. traffic stop

Authorities say the drugs were wrapped in individual tubes of shrink wrap. (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities in Williamson County say they seized more than $1 million worth of meth during a traffic stop late Friday night.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a 2000 Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by 21-year-old Francisco Luna of Edinburg, TX, after he failed to maintain his line on Interstate 65 North near the Franklin exit.

The sheriff’s office said a police dog alerted to the presence of narcotics in the bed of the truck.

Deputies say they found 20 rolls of individual shrink wrap with crystal meth hidden in each tube. The total street value is estimated to be $1.2 million.

Luna is charged with manufacture/distribution of schedule II drugs, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, and failure to maintain lane of travel. He is being held on an $800,000 bond.

