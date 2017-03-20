Springfield family impacted by flooding seeks runoff resolution

A short-term rental advocacy group is criticizing Metro Council members for a proposed ordinance that would ban non-owner-occupied short-term rental properties from residential zones.More >>
A short-term rental advocacy group is criticizing Metro Council members for a proposed ordinance that would ban non-owner-occupied short-term rental properties from residential zones.More >>
The man shot and killed by a Williamson County deputy on Tuesday was previously sentenced to 25 years in prison.More >>
The man shot and killed by a Williamson County deputy on Tuesday was previously sentenced to 25 years in prison.More >>
The Trousdale Turner Correctional Center was supposed to provide quality jobs to residents of Trousdale County. But according to the mayor and several other people the Channel 4 I-Team talked to, not many locals work there.More >>
The Trousdale Turner Correctional Center was supposed to provide quality jobs to residents of Trousdale County. But according to the mayor and several other people the Channel 4 I-Team talked to, not many locals work there.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating whether an off-duty Murfreesboro Police officer caused a fatal wreck on I-24 in Rutherford County.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating whether an off-duty Murfreesboro Police officer caused a fatal wreck on I-24 in Rutherford County.More >>
A Tennessee trooper was in the right place at the right time after a woman said she was sexually assaulted on a trail in Cookeville.More >>
A Tennessee trooper was in the right place at the right time after a woman said she was sexually assaulted on a trail in Cookeville.More >>
As the rain from Tropical Storm Cindy approaches Middle Tennessee, some are sharing concerns of potential flooding over the next few days. Neighbors of one Middle Tennessee area say they have a lot of reason to be concerned.More >>
As the rain from Tropical Storm Cindy approaches Middle Tennessee, some are sharing concerns of potential flooding over the next few days. Neighbors of one Middle Tennessee area say they have a lot of reason to be concerned.More >>
Metro police say a pregnant woman was shot in North Nashville on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Metro police say a pregnant woman was shot in North Nashville on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Ex-Vanderbilt football player Brandon Banks took the stand on Wednesday to tell his side of the story about the sexual assault of a female student back in 2013.More >>
Ex-Vanderbilt football player Brandon Banks took the stand on Wednesday to tell his side of the story about the sexual assault of a female student back in 2013.More >>
A 79-year-old dancer from just outside of Murfreesboro has received the nation’s highest honor for his talent.More >>
A 79-year-old dancer from just outside of Murfreesboro has received the nation’s highest honor for his talent.More >>
Brandon Banks is accused of joining his teammates Brandon Vandenburg, Cory Batey and Jaborian McKenzie as they raped an unconscious student inside Vandenburg’s dorm room in Gillette Hall in 2013.More >>
Brandon Banks is accused of joining his teammates Brandon Vandenburg, Cory Batey and Jaborian McKenzie as they raped an unconscious student inside Vandenburg’s dorm room in Gillette Hall in 2013.More >>
A Florida woman was arrested after police said she gave her 2-year-old son to total strangers at a restaurant and then sped off the parking lot.More >>
A Florida woman was arrested after police said she gave her 2-year-old son to total strangers at a restaurant and then sped off the parking lot.More >>
A Scottsdale couple say that a pet resort is responsible for the death of their 6-year-old bulldog and consider taking legal action.More >>
A Scottsdale couple say that a pet resort is responsible for the death of their 6-year-old bulldog and consider taking legal action.More >>
By design, prisons are places shut off from the rest of society. But the state’s newest and largest prison is unlike any other.More >>
By design, prisons are places shut off from the rest of society. But the state’s newest and largest prison is unlike any other.More >>
The suspect watched several elderly customers exit the store before following the victim to his car with a knife and demanded he gets in the trunk of his vehicle.More >>
The suspect watched several elderly customers exit the store before following the victim to his car with a knife and demanded he gets in the trunk of his vehicle.More >>
Amazon is hoping to claim more territory once held by department stores, essentially placing a dressing room in your house.More >>
Amazon is hoping to claim more territory once held by department stores, essentially placing a dressing room in your house.More >>
A Williamson County deputy shot and killed a suspect driving a stolen vehicle on an I-65 overpass on Tuesday morning.More >>
A Williamson County deputy shot and killed a suspect driving a stolen vehicle on an I-65 overpass on Tuesday morning.More >>
Ex-Vanderbilt football player Brandon Banks took the stand on Wednesday to tell his side of the story about the sexual assault of a female student back in 2013.More >>
Ex-Vanderbilt football player Brandon Banks took the stand on Wednesday to tell his side of the story about the sexual assault of a female student back in 2013.More >>
Since last summer, the Channel 4 I-Team has been looking closely at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, the state’s newest and biggest prison. It is run by CoreCivic, the Nashville-based company formerly known as CCA.More >>
Since last summer, the Channel 4 I-Team has been looking closely at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, the state’s newest and biggest prison. It is run by CoreCivic, the Nashville-based company formerly known as CCA.More >>
Hasbro, the third largest toy and board game company (third only to Mattel and Lego), is eliminating gender from their vocabulary.More >>
Hasbro, the third largest toy and board game company (third only to Mattel and Lego), is eliminating gender from their vocabulary.More >>
Consumers are forgoing traditional tanning lotion this year for something a bit more odd and a lot more dangerous: a can of Coca-Cola.More >>
Consumers are forgoing traditional tanning lotion this year for something a bit more odd and a lot more dangerous: a can of Coca-Cola.More >>