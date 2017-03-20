Springfield family impacted by flooding seeks runoff resolution

A Springfield family whose home was damaged by flooding wants to make sure it doesn't happen again. (WSMV)

Last July, flooding caused by heavy rains damaged several homes along Owens Chapel Road. Eight months later, neighbors say the runoff issues that caused the flooding have not been addressed.

Rachel Barnes lives right off Owens Chapel Road.

“I want to know if there's a solution to fix this problem, because it's not just us that it affects. Our neighbors have sinkholes, property’s being damaged,” Barnes said.

Barnes believes the flooding that damaged her home in 2016 did not come from the creek that backs up to her house.

“It comes right off the hill, between these houses,” she said. “It looks like a big lake of water, and then it floods the ditches, the road.”

Barnes said she contacted the county highway department to find out what can be done.

“I’ve called the county to try to get them out here, probably twice a month since last July,” she said. “I know it's not the creek.”

Doug Vann is planning director for Robertson County. He said unfortunately, the home and others nearby are in a FEMA-designated floodway.

“Where we're standing right now lies within the 100 year flood plain,” Vann said.

He had some more bad news for Barnes.

“This house predates zoning codes,” he said. “It was built without any building inspections whatsoever. Today we would not let a house be built on this location, because FEMA has done a good job of mapping floodways. And we require this to be at least a foot above flood stage."

Vann said he will speak with the highway department to make sure ditches along Owens Chapel Road are clear of debris.

He hopes that could help the runoff issues. But Vann said that's all the county can really do.

The Barnes family said their home has been there since the 1970s, and that it had never flooded before July 2016.

They say they are going to continue trying to work with the county to find some type of solution.

